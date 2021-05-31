Foodpanda Helps Purchase Rice for Persons with Disabilities

The outbreak of Covid-19 has hugely affected many sectors and many people have been struggling. Those who were already vulnerable may need even more support at this time.

On May 28, 2021, Delivery Hero Laos Co., Ltd. or foodpanda donated 34,000,000 Kip to World Education Inc.to purchase rice for vulnerable households of people with disabilities in two provinces (Savannakhet and Xieng Khouang). .

The rice will be distributed to each household by local suppliers every 2 weeks for 6 months. Rice distribution will be rolled out for two groups, with the first phase of 25 families receiving rice from mid-June onwards. More households will be supported later in the year in phase 2.

If you would like to contribute to helping persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, you can reach out to World Education, Lao PDR for details at: https://laos.worlded.org/ or on Facebook: welaopdr.