Telcos Discount Voice Calls and Data Rates During Lockdown Period

Telecommunications companies in Laos are to provide users with a 15 percent discount on voice calls and discounts on some data packages during the lockdown period.

According to a notice issued by the Lao Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, the telecommunications companies will discount voice calls and some internet packages for 30 days.

Telecommunications providers will offer subscribers a 15% discount on all voice call services, including mobile phones and landlines.

Subscribers will receive an SMS from their provider informing them of the discount for all voice calls from 31 May to 30 June.

The news comes after Electricity du Laos (EDL) announced a three percent discount on electricity rates, while the Vientiane State Water Enterprise has announced a five percent discount on water bills.