Phongsaly Province Provides Assistance to Vietnam to Fight Covid-19

Phongsaly province of Laos has provided LAK 100 million in assistance to Vietnam as part of efforts to help the country combat Covid-19.

According to a report by KPL, provincial authorities in Phongsaly handed over LAK 100 million to authorities of Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu province to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the Phonsaly Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Khamphet Chitpanya, formally presented the cash to Deputy Head of the Vietnam National Front Committee of Dien Bien Phu, Mr. Giang Trong Binh last week.

The assistance comes after the Vietnamese government provided Laos with USD 500,000 last month, as well as 35 medical personnel and supplies to help the country in its fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam has begun experiencing a new outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread throughout 25 provinces, with almost half its 7,625 confirmed infections reported in the past month alone.

The country has also detected a new variant of the coronavirus suspected of being a hybrid of the Indian and UK strains.