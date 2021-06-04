Laos Eases Toughest Lockdown Measures, Red Zones Remain

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a notice regarding the gradual easing of certain lockdown measures in Laos.

The notice, effective from 5-19 June, outlines a gradual loosening of lockdown measures, with certain strict measures to remain in place.

Measures to Remain in Place

The notice outlines certain Covid-19 prevention measures that are to remain in place, such as the continuation of contact tracing and coordination between local authorities and health officials, as well as testing and vaccinations.

Pubs and bars, food gardens, karaoke bars, entertainment venues, snooker halls, massage parlors, beauty parlors, spas, tourist sites, and internet cafes are to remain closed.

Indoor sports centers are to remain closed, while contact sports such as football and martial arts remain prohibited.

All educational institutions in Vientiane Capital are to remain closed.

All factories and handicraft operations in red zones are to close, except for those with dormitories on site or those producing essential materials.

Entry into red zones or yellow zones will remain prohibited, except for persons authorized by the Taskforce or local authorities. Residents of red zones will still be prohibited from leaving their homes except for undertaking essential tasks such as grocery shopping, medical visits, vaccinations.

Events or activities of over 50 persons may not be held in areas where social distancing cannot be enforced.

Gatherings or parties of any kind may not be held at any location.

Covid-19 prevention measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, wearing facemasks, and using hand gel will remain in place for all retail shops, minimarts, and supermarkets, as well as fresh markets and any areas of risk.

Measures That Have Been Eased

Shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with Covid-19 prevention measures may remain open.

Outdoor exercise and non-contact sporting activities can continue, and golf courses may open while attendants must ensure they are fully vaccinated.

Hairdressers and barbershops that are not in a red zone may open for business, however, they must ensure social distancing can be maintained and must comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures.

Restaurants may now provide dine-in services in green zones, however, tables must be organized at least one meter apart, while service of alcohol is prohibited. Restaurants must strictly comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures.

Schools in provinces without any local transmissions are allowed to resume teaching.

Meetings and conferences may be held in areas that are not red zones with the social distancing of at least one meter. Temperature checks, social distancing, use of facemasks, and handwashing must be enforced.

Casinos in green zones may resume operations, however, the owner of the establishment must submit a Covid-19 prevention plan to local authorities prior to reopening.

Boats may be used for fishing activities in rivers that act as borders with neighboring countries between 8 am and 6 pm only, while local authorities are tasked with strictly monitoring and reporting all boat activities.

Travel within localities that have not experienced an outbreak may continue as usual.

Land transportation between provinces that do not have community spread of the coronavirus may continue in accordance with regulations issued by the Taskforce.

Land and air transportation may resume between Vientiane Capital and other provinces across the country for passengers who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine for at least one month without a requirement of 14 days quarantine. Airline or transportation employees and passengers must ensure to check their temperatures, wear a facemask, wash hands regularly or use hand gel.

Drivers of interprovincial freight transportation vehicles may deliver their cargo to their destination without unloading their cargo during the trip. Drivers will no longer be required to undertake Covid-19 tests or quarantine at their destination province for 14 days but must comply with Covid-19 measures outlined by the Taskforce.

International freight and cargo transportation will be required to comply with previous Covid-19 prevention measures as determined by the Taskforce and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.