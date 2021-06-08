Melco announces Asia’s first ever residency show project with superstar headliners Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung and Leon Lai

Three-year undertaking highlights commitment to diversification in Macau through world-class entertainment

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 8 June 2021 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces the launch of Asia’s first series of residency shows featuring an incredible line up of superstar artists including, Mr. Aaron Kwok, Ms. Joey Yung and Mr. Leon Lai (names in no particular order). The three-year residency show project and investment is a major undertaking which highlights Melco’s commitment to diversification in Macau through world-class entertainment.

The residency shows focus on A list musicians and artists. Mr. Aaron Kwok, Ms. Joey Yung and Mr. Leon Lai (names in no particular order) will be performing a collective of 90 shows at Studio City created especially for the occasion from 2021 to 2024. Each artist performance series will be available exclusively at Melco.

Further first-class artists will join this unique line up with their own bespoke shows over the next 12 months. Details of these collaborations will be announced in due course.

Mr. Evan Winkler, President of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to bring to Macau such an amazing line-up of stars. The region’s biggest names are finally coming to the city to deliver a show experience that will be totally unique. This is a testament to Macau’s ability to drive the best talent. It also demonstrates Melco’s belief in the city’s diversification and its contribution to the Greater Bay Area.”

Mr. Aaron Kwok said, “It’s my pleasure to cooperate with Studio City Macau once more. My performance for the grand opening of Studio City Event Centre in 2015 and large-scale show with electrifying stage effects was hosted here in 2019. Asia’s first-ever residency show project in Macau to be hosted this year will be innovative and striking. My team and I have already designed a brand new multi-intelligent stage with a rundown of classic songs. I look forward to presenting an exhilarating and beautiful dance performance to the audience with the very top on-stage visual effects.”

Ms. Joey Yung further added, “It’s a great honor to be a part of this wonderful line-up. I look forward to creating my most innovative show to date for the audiences.”

Mr. Leon Lai said, “This collaboration will be the first residency in Asia – and I’m looking forward to being joined by audiences from throughout the region for it.”

