No Covid-19 Cases Detected Outside Vientiane Capital

Laos has confirmed just two cases of Covid-19 today, with both cases recorded in the nation’s capital.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led today’s announcement by the National Taskforce, providing a breakdown of the situation across the world before giving a briefing on conditions in Laos.

She said that following 1,845 tests in the last 24 hours, Laos had recorded just two new cases of Covid-19, with both cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital.

The two cases of community spread were related to persons who had contact with close friends or family. One had caught the infection in Vientiane’s Tanmixay Village, while the other had become infected at the Oudomphone Apartments in Phonthan Village.

The country has recorded its first day free of cases outside the capital since the second wave began in April, with the total number of cases now standing at 1,970.

There are now 191 active cases following 1,773 recoveries.

Dr. Latsamy said that Vientiane Capital now has seven red zones, with Phonthan village in Saysettha District being designated as the latest red zone.