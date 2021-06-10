Laos Confirms Four New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 following yesterday’s single case.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus through the world before focusing on the situation in Laos.

Following 1,410 tests over the last 24 hours, four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,975.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded two cases of community transmission, while Champasack recorded two imported cases.

The country now has 165 active cases, with 1,807 people having recovered.

Dr. Sisavath said that Vientiane Captial now has 18 villages designated as red zones across six districts following the addition of Nongsanokham Village in Sikhottabong District.

He said that the situation in neighboring countries remains worrisome, leading authorities to extend the lockdown until 19 June.

Regarding the provision of Covid-19 vaccines, Dr. Sisavath said the government is the sole procurer and distributor of vaccines, despite claims on Facebook by private individuals or companies that they may purchase or distribute vaccines.