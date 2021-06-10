Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE): Breakthrough in Drug Development

First available holistic medical drug to treat Covid-19 and flu viruses

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 10 June 2021 – As a project company of Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE), inflamed pharma GmbH has developed a revolutionary and holistic therapeutic approach to treat both SARS-CoV-2 and flu viruses. The patented active substance ProcCluster(R) reduces the viral load by 90% and acts against infection-related inflammatory processes without developing a resistance. It is already used on humans.





The active pharmaceutical ingredient ProcCluster(R) developed by inflamed pharma GmbH is membrane permeable and is based on the active ingredient procaine. It acts both locally as well as systemically and is characterized by a wide range of applications in inflammatory diseases. ProcCluster(R) is already used for various prescription drugs for humans. In various case studies, renowned medical doctors have now been able to successfully demonstrate the effectiveness in the treatment of Covid-19 and Long-Covid patients. In studies with various cell lines, especially lung cells, the active ingredient was able to reduce the viral load by 90% in an early phase and effectively inhibit inflammation in a later phase. These effects can be transferred to other RNA viruses.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: “ProcCluster(R) has enormous market potential because, in contrast to other active ingredients, both the inflammatory processes and the viral load in the body are significantly reduced. This means that it can be used at different points in time during the course of the Covid-19 disease”. It is of inestimable value that this active ingredient is already produced by inflamed pharma GmbH in high quality at low cost. “Another key advantage compared to vaccines and antibodies is that ProcCluster(R) does not lead to resistance development and can also be used against virus mutants”, continues Baumann. In addition, ProcCluster(R) has a stimulating effect on the microcirculation, which is particularly important for Long-Covid patients. So far, no negative side effects have been observed either.

According to the management of Xlife, they are already in various discussions with possible industrial partners in order to have ProcCluster(R) industrially manufactured. The aim is for the active ingredient to be licensed out as quickly as possible.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

