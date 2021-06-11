Housing for Attapeu Flood Victims Now Over 60 Percent Complete

Some 505 new homes have been completed for flood victims in Attapeu following the dam collapse of 2018.

According to a report by KPL, the project to construct new dwellings for flood victims is now 61.18 percent complete.

The 505 new homes are now ready to house the displaced people, while a further 195 homes are yet to be completed.

Deputy Provincial Governor of Attapeu, Mr. Bounsert Setthirath, says some 182 new houses have already been handed over.

The project to complete a total of 700 houses commenced in June 2020, valued at USD 24.5 million, but in that time just 505 homes have been constructed, with the remaining 195 homes to be complete within this year, according to Deputy Provincial Governor Bounsert.

The houses are currently under construction in Dongbakmai, Hinkham, Hinlath, Donebokmai, Saengchanh, and Samongmai villages, in Sanamxay District, Attapeu Province.

“We also received funding from the Thai government for the construction of 45 new homes, as well as funds from the Japanese government for a UNHABITAT project that involved the construction of 66 new homes, all of which are now complete,” Mr. Bounsert added.

In July 2018, the saddle dam at the Xe Pian-Xenam Noy hydropower project collapsed after heavy rains, leaving at least 40 people dead and 6,630 living in emergency shelters, while it caused severe damage to private property and infrastructure.