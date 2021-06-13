New Covid-19 Case in Luang Namtha Draws Concern

Laos has confirmed six cases across three provinces today, with a case in Luang Namtha drawing public attention.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the briefing by the National Taskforce today, detailing the latest updates on the virus situation in Laos.

He said that after 1,348 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, the country had confirmed six cases of Covid-19 in three provinces, bringing the total number of cases to 1,996

Vientiane Capital saw four new cases of Covid-19, while Savannakhet saw one imported case, and Luang Namtha reported one new case of local transmission.

A Chinese national tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Houay Xai in Bokeo Province, travelling through Luang Namtha Province in order to return to China.

Dr. Lattanaxay said the Chinese national had not been in Ton Pheung District.

Regarding the new cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital, officials are attempting to contact a 26-year-old man residing in Kaoliao Village, Sikhottabong District who received treatment for illness at Mahosot Hospital on 12 June and tested positive for Covid-19.

A second case involves a 52-year-old woman and mother of Case 1,921, residing in Don Deng Village, Chanthabouly District, who had received treatment for nausea at Setthathirath Hospital. The woman, who suffers from underlying conditions, tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The third, case 1,934, is a 36-year-old woman residing in Nongteng Neaua Village in Sikhottabong District. The woman had had direct contact with an infected person in Kaoliao Village but remained asymptomatic. She tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The fourth case, 1935, is a 16-year-old woman from Sikaythong Village, Sikhottabong District. She had had contact with an infected person and tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.