Covid-19 Cases Rise in Laos as Country Exceeds 2,000 Total Cases

Community transmitted cases of Covid-19 in Laos are back on the rise, with the country recording over 2,000 total cases.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus in Laos.

Following 1,407 tests over the last 24 hours, 14 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 2,010.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded seven cases of community transmission, while Savannakhet recorded three imported cases, Champasack recorded three imported cases, and Vientiane Province recorded one new case.

Dr. Lattanaxay listed areas of risk in Vientiane Capital including Sikhai Market, ST Bank Headquarters, Kaoliao Market, Keopa Temple, LCC Mobile Phone on Dongpalane Road, and Sangjiang Chinese Market.

He said that 17 villages in Vientiane Capital have been designated as red zones across seven districts, with Kaoliao and Phousy in Sikhottabong District becoming the latest two red zones.