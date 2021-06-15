Laos to quarantine close contacts of infected people

To break the chain of Covid-19 infections, the Ministry of Health has said it will quarantine anyone who has had contact with an infected person.

Health officials will make the decision to quarantine close contacts of infected persons on a case-by-case basis and categorize patients in accordance with their proximity or relationship, Vientiane Times reports.

Those who have had direct contact with an infected person will be required to stay at a state quarantine center or hotel authorized by the Covid-19 Taskforce.

People who live in separate houses or rooms with suitable facilities may self-isolate at home if deemed appropriate, according to Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director- General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control.

The strict new policy is being implemented after authorities have faced difficulty tracing infected persons and preventing people with asymptomatic infections from spreading Covid-19 to friends, family members, or colleagues.

Despite lockdown measures in place for 55 days across Laos, community spread has continued in Vientiane Capital.

“We must see zero cases for 28 consecutive days if we are to declare the community outbreak in Vientiane Capital over,” said Dr. Lattanaxay in his daily briefing yesterday.

He noted that many people have failed to comply with lockdown measures, continuing to consort with one another and hold gatherings at their residences, resulting in new cases of the virus every day.

Laos has recorded a total of 2,010 cases of Covid-19, with three deaths recorded.