Laos Records 13 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded another 13 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,047.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus in Laos.

Following 1,801 tests over the last 24 hours, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Laos, bringing the total number of cases to 2,047.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw seven cases, with Savannakhet recording two imported cases and Champasack recording four imported cases.

Cases in Vientiane Capital have been cases of community spread caused by contact between infected persons and friends, family, or colleagues.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that four cases were recorded in Sikhaithong Village, Sikhottabong District, while an individual was also recorded in Nongdouang Tai Village, having had contact with a case in Kaoliaow Village.

Another individual in Nonsangha Village was recorded as having contact with an infected individual at the 5 April Hospital, while one more individual in Vernthen Village, Xaythany District who tested positive for Covid-19 is still undergoing contact tracing.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that after receiving a further 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China on Monday, nearly 50% of the population of Vientiane Capital will soon have been vaccinated, allowing the city to end the spread of the virus.

Finally, he urged those registering for vaccinations or awaiting vaccinations to behave in an orderly manner, saying that it is illegal for individuals or businesses to distribute forms or act as vaccination agencies.