Lao Airlines Flip Flops On Flight Resumption

Lao Airlines has had a change of course regarding the resumption of flights to certain destinations thanks to strict provincial Covid-19 restrictions.

Just days after announcing it would resume domestic flights under strict Covid-19 safety measures from 25 June, the airline has now reversed its decision regarding several of its routes.

Facing extremely strict restrictions requiring special authorization for travel in certain provinces, Lao Airlines has decided to cancel the previously-announced flights to Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, and Xieng Khouang provinces.

The airline had suspended almost all flights as the country experienced a second wave of Covid-19 following an outbreak in April.

For now, Lao Airlines is only offering flights between Vientiane Capital and Luang Prabang, Pakse, and Savannakhet provinces.

Laos extended its Covid-19 lockdown measures on Saturday, with a provision allowing domestic flights for passengers who have been fully vaccinated with doses of an approved Coivd-19 vaccine.

According to the extended lockdown measures, land and air transportation may resume between Vientiane Capital and other provinces across the country for passengers who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.