Laos Confirms Four New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,080.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus throughout the world before detailing conditions in Laos.

Following 1,574 tests over the last 24 hours, four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 2,080.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded three cases of community transmission, while Savannakhet recorded one imported case.

The first case is a 22-year-old woman from Nasangphai Village, Saysettha District who had had contact with infected persons.

A 22-year-old man in Don Deng Village, Chanthabouly District, also tested positive for Covid-19, believed to have become infected after close contact with family members.

The third case is a 19-year-old woman from Phakhao Village, Xaythany District who is believed to have had contact with infected persons and had visited the “Ai Sin” Market in Nasangphai Village, Saysettha District on 19 June.

Dr. Lattanaxay said there are now 13 red zones across four districts in Vientiane Capital, with new villages being Phontongsavath in Chanthabouly District and Nonkeo Village in Sikottabong District.