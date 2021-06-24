Prime Day delivered the two biggest days ever for small businesses on Amazon.sg and big savings for Prime members

17,000 small businesses participated in Amazon.sg’s Prime Day this year

Top categories that members shopped and saved on included PC, grocery and health & personal care, with best-selling items including SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice, Sukin Botanical Body Wash and Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

More than 250 million items were purchased by Prime members worldwide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2021 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon just concluded two days of incredible deals with Prime Day 2021, once again delivering big savings for Prime members. With more than 17,000 small businesses in this year’s Prime Day, the 48-hour shopping event saw strong earnings for small businesses selling on amazon.sg/primeday.

“Prime Day was a great success this year as we helped many small businesses boost their sales online and Prime members enjoyed great cost savings over two days,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We’re both excited and heartened to see that more and more Prime members are joining our initiatives to support small businesses and are huge fans of #ShopLocal. A big thank you to everyone in our Singapore teams who played a part in making Prime Day 2021 enjoyable for our shoppers. Together, we look forward to many more of such milestones and to continue growing our support for small businesses while delivering the best shopping convenience and experience to shoppers.”

Prime members shopped and found great deals across nearly the entire catalog of products across small businesses and top brands, with home, PC and electronics being the best-selling categories. This was also the first Prime Day in Singapore with Amazon Fresh store products being made available on Amazon.sg. Amazon Fresh is the new and improved two-hour grocery delivery service that was launched last December, and Kleenex Tissue, Pampers Diapers and Tiger Beer were some of the best-selling products this Prime Day.

Highlights from Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 in Singapore

Small Business Success on Prime Day

In an earlier released study with YouGov, Amazon Singapore found that shoppers across generations in Singapore were keen to support local businesses, and this trend was clearly reflected during Prime Day 2021. This year saw yet another record-breaking sales event for small businesses, with thousands of deals from small businesses, 7,000 of which joined Prime Day for the first time. Highlights include:

Top selling categories for small businesses include:

1. Home

2. PC

3. Electronics

4. Health & Personal Care

5. Kitchen

Top selling products from local small businesses include:

1. 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager from Snailax

2. Cressent Dale Premium Fitted Sheet Sets from Epitex

3. Adjustable Ergonomic Laptop Stand from Oli & Ode

4. Feeding Bottle and Breast Milk Storage Lid Bundle from Hegen

5. Baby Monitor VAVA 720P from Trekvue

“We’re proud to participate in our very first Prime Day, and it was exciting to see the amazing response to our products during the two days. Thanks to the Fulfillment by Amazon service, we were able to focus on marketing activities and promotions for our products without having to worry about packing and sending over packages on time,” Judy Fan Zhang, Epitex.

“Amazon Singapore put in huge efforts to make Prime Day a big day of sales for small businesses like ours. We were thrilled to see sale numbers for our top-selling Snailax massagers hit above and beyond our targets on the first day alone. The experience has exceeded our expectations and we’re so glad to have collaborated with Amazon Singapore,” Kang Siok Lan, Snailax.

Prime Day’s biggest savers and sellers in Singapore

Prime members were given the chance to save big in both the lead-up to Prime Day and during Prime Day with over 2 million deals. Members shopped across Amazon’s wide catalog of products including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products and more. Some of the top trending products and best-selling deals shopped during Prime Day include:

On Amazon.sg:

Top 5 categories Prime members shopped and saved on:

1. PC

2. Grocery

3. Health & Personal Care

4. Electronics

5. Toys

Top selling products on Prime Day:

1. Thai Fragrant Rice (5kg) from SongHe

2. Botanical Body Wash (1L) from Sukin

3. Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse from Razer

4. Red Label Cabernet Merlot from Wolf Blass

5. Body Fat Scale, Smart BMI Scale (Black) from RENPHO

On Amazon Fresh:

1. Ultra Soft Bath Tissue (Pack of 20) from Kleenex

2. Premium Care Pants Diapers (XL, pack of 36) from Pampers

3. Lager Beer Can Carton (320ml, pack of 24) from Tiger

4. Elite Active 75t Earbuds (Amazon Edition) from Jabra

5. Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush (Black) from Oral-B

Fun Facts from Prime Day

Customers purchased an amazing amount of SongHe rice, our top-selling product during Prime Day, enough to create a straight line from Singapore to Tokyo.

The volume of beer, wine and spirits purchased during Prime Day can fill more than an Olympic sized pool.

The biggest purchase made during Prime Day in terms of value was the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI Gaming Graphics Card from ASUS at over S$2,000.





Prime Day Show

This year’s Prime Day also included a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music, featuring multi-award winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. All three episodes premiered globally on Prime Video from June 17 and will continue to be available for streaming for a month.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

