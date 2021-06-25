Laos Records Only Imported Cases As Downward Trend Continues

Laos has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19, with all cases being imported cases rather than community spread.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, detailing the spread of the virus throughout the world and in Laos.

Following 1,159 tests over the last 24 hours, 14 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 2,094.

All of the new cases were imported cases with the nation seeing a day free of community transmission.

Vientiane Capital recorded three imported cases, Savannakhet saw three imported cases, while Champasack recorded eight imported cases.

The cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital include a 35-year-old Columbian woman arriving at Wattay International Airport from Canada and two 28-year-old men, both Lao nationals, who had returned to Laos after graduating from study in Russia.

All three cases had transited in Kuala Lumpur and arrived in Vientiane yesterday where they tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 2,540 people entered the country via authorized border checkpoints yesterday and were placed into quarantine, while a total of 3,951 remain in quarantine at one of 43 quarantine centers or hotels.

The country now has 123 active cases of Covid-19 after six people were discharged from hospital recently.

Dr. Sisavath said that Vientiane Capital had designated 13 villages as red zones across the city, with Nasangphai Village designated as the latest red zone.