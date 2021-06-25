Microsoft unveils Windows 11, a new user experience that brings you closer to what you love

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 June 2021 – Microsoft today introduced Windows 11, a new experience designed to bring users closer to the things and people they love.









From intuitive design features that make multitasking a breeze to an all-new Microsoft Store that provides users with easy access to apps, games, and movies, the new Windows 11 is optimized for working, learning, and playing and delivering great experiences for all.

“The past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs, from something practical and functional to something personal and emotional. This is what inspired us as we were building the next generation of Windows, a platform that over a billion people rely on. With Windows 11, we wanted to build a familiar place where everyone can create, learn, play, and most importantly connect in improved ways,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

Windows 11 will be available on new PCs and through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs beginning this holiday.

Faster, more secure OS and simplified design to boost productivity

Windows 11 features a fresh, clean interface and intuitive features to empower users to get things done and inspire their creativity. Users can easily find what they need by clicking the Start button which is located at the center of the screen. Start utilizes the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show users recent files that were previously viewed across different platforms or devices, so users can pick up where they left off – even documents they were working on their Android or iOS devices.

Multi-tasking has never been easier with new Windows 11 features like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops that help users organize their windows and optimize their screen real estate. Users can now enjoy the flexibility of multiple windows and work on multiple apps simultaneously by snapping the apps side by side on their screens. With Desktops, users can customize spaces for each aspect of their lives, such as work, gaming, or school, and easily switch between them.

Users also get faster access to information they care about with Widgets, which provides a curated news feed powered by AI and best-in-class browser performance from Microsoft Edge. For creators and publishers, Widgets opens new real estate within Windows to deliver personalized content.

Windows 11 is designed to be a secure operating system perfect for hybrid work and learning. Secure by design, it has new built-in security technologies and provides a Zero Trust-ready operating system to protect data and access across devices.

Improved user experiences for gaming, entertainment and staying connected

Windows 11 comes with an all-new Microsoft store that has been rebuilt for speed, variety and convenience. It features a wider catalog of first and third-party apps that have been tested for security and family safety, bringing incredible experiences to entertain, inspire and connect users. For the first time, Android apps will be available in the Microsoft Store, and users can easily download these apps through the Amazon App store, a seamless process that was made possible through Microsoft’s partnership with Amazon.

Just as with Windows 10, Microsoft is committed to app compatibility on Windows 11 with App Assure, a service that helps customers with 150 or more users fix any app issues they might run into at no additional cost.

Windows 11 also unlocks the full potential of a system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work and providing users the ultimate, immersive gaming experience with:

DirectX 12 Ultimate , where users can enjoy breathtaking immersive graphics at high frame rates.

DirectStorage allowing for faster load times and more detailed game worlds.

Auto HDR providing a wider, more vivid range of colors for a truly captivating visual experience.

Access to over 100 high-quality PC games and new games, which are added all the time and made available to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate customers.

Windows 11 offers users a faster way to stay in touch with loved ones with the integration of Microsoft Teams into the taskbar, which allows users to instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with loved ones anywhere in the world across Windows, Android or iOS. For friends and family without the Teams apps, users can still connect with them via two-way SMS. Integration with productivity features of Teams is also improved, allowing users to start presenting or muting themselves directly from the Taskbar.

Creating a more open ecosystem for developers and creators

Microsoft is taking a step further to unlock new opportunities for creators and developers by creating a more open ecosystem with Windows 11 that will benefit developers and bring more apps, games, movies, shows, and web content to users where:

Developers and independent software vendors apps (ISVs) can bring in their apps to the Microsoft Store regardless of the app framework they are built on, such as Win32 or Progressive Web App (PWA).

A progressive change to Microsoft’s revenue share policies means that developers can keep 100% of their commerce revenue. App developers can still use Microsoft’s commerce ecosystem with a competitive revenue share of 85/15.

For more information on the latest features, please see here.

