Fully Vaccinated Woman Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Laos

A woman in Vientiane Capital has been confirmed as the first person in Laos to test positive for Covid-19 after receiving two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The woman, a 29-year-old from Sikeut Village, Naxaythong District, tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 June.

She had already received two doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, receiving the first dose on 23 April and the second dose on 24 May.

The woman had no known underlying health conditions.

The news comes as the National Taskforce announced ten new cases of Covid-19 today following 1,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, the woman from Sikeut Village was the only confirmed case in Vientiane Capital, ending a two-day stint without community transmission in the capital.

Meanwhile, Savannakhet saw one case, Khammouane saw four cases, and Champasack saw four cases, all imported.

The total number of cases in Laos now stands at 2,110, with 1,986 people having recovered and 121 active cases.

Laos has recorded only three deaths as a result of Covid-19.