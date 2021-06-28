Car Bursts Into Flames on Vang Vieng Expressway

A car burst into flames along the Vang Vieng Expressway last night as motorists looked on in shock.

According to a report by the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway, a small SUV caught fire near the Phonkham tool booth, between the Vientiane Capital and Vang Vieng stations at approximately 8 pm last night.

The expressway emergency response teams and local emergency services rushed to the scene, installing warning lighting and ensuring traffic was free of danger.

Rescue services and the fire brigade were able to extinguish the flames, while no injuries or deaths were recorded.

According to an investigation by the traffic police, the cause of the fire was initially caused by a problem with the engine of the vehicle concerned.

The Expressway has said in a statement that it recommends all motorists keep a small fire extinguisher inside their vehicle in case of fire.