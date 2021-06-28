EDL Opens Complaint Center Amid Overwhelming Public Outcry

Electricite du Laos has held an emergency meeting to discuss public complaints about high electricity bills and the disciplinary steps to be taken against negligent employees.

According to notice issued by Electricite du Laos (EDL), the company held an emergency meeting yesterday to discuss and resolve the issue of high electricity bills during the months of April, May, and June across Vientiane Capital this year.

Public outcry against high electricity bills has been continual in recent years, with many residents claiming power bills issued during the months of April, May, and June have been unfairly high.

Netizens recently took to social media recently to share their dissatisfaction with high electricity bills, comparing bills with one another and checking bills against previous periods.

EDL issued a notice last month stating that the energy provider would place a greater emphasis on customer service, particularly in regard to its nationwide billing system.

The notice stated that EDL employees must pay greater attention when recording electricity meters and ensure that there are no errors before printing electricity bills.

Regular training sessions will be held for EDL meter readers, and if an error occurs they will be equipped with the knowledge to quickly notify customers and thoroughly explain the cause of the problem.

Contractors who fail to comply with the new regulations will be immediately dismissed without severance, according to the notice.

However, residents hope that the EDL will pay more attention to the issue of high electricity bills rather than employee discipline, saying that even homes with smart meters installed are experiencing overly high electricity bills.

In response to the overwhelming number of public complaints, the power company has set up a special complaints center at its headquarters in Nongpeuk Village, Sikhottabong District, in Vientiane Capital.