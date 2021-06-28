Testing Error Causes Inflated Covid-19 Case Numbers in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has said that due to a miscalculation of test samples, the number of total cases in Laos been recalculated.

The total number of cases has now been reduced by 60, from what would have been 2,136 down to 2,076.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, spoke at the daily briefing today, explaining that some Covid patients had had samples taken twice, once at a testing center and then again while in hospital, before samples were sent to the laboratory.

He said that some samples had been improperly marked, leading to discrepancies.

Meanwhile, some individuals were tested up to three times but provided different names and phone numbers each time.

The Taskforce has now reviewed and recalculated the total number of cases, arriving at a final number of 2,076.

The number of active cases now stands at 124, while deaths remain at three.