Antal International chooses X0PA AI platform for its Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Antal deploys X0PA’s RPO solution, placing faith in X0PA AI’s procurements in the long term.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – X0PA AI is proud to announce that Antal International will be adopting X0PA’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solution.

Antal International is one of the leading global recruitment companies and search specialists. Formed in 1993, Antal has rapidly grown across the globe through penetrating and having a major presence in all key talent markets, including strategically important developing countries. Antal spans over 130 offices in 30 countries.

Antal has embraced X0PA AI’s solution to improve their current recruitment processes – X0PA AI’s recruitment platform for RPO models.

X0PA’s RPO has several features that enhance Antal’s existing recruitment processes:

1. Patented AI to swiftly pre-screen candidates accurately and at scale

2. Automated interview scheduling, VOIP integration and other productivity tools

3. Series of AI, predictive and cognitive intelligence for better selections

4. Reducing rote functionalities and manual functions

5. Enhanced lead generation with X0PA’s Chrome Extension

6. Reduced shortlist time by more than 50%

7. End-to-end RPO management, from lead generation to invoicing

“We had to move away from our previous CRM (Customer Relationship Management) as it was bulky, slow loading, low on intelligence gathering and quite manual. X0PA overcame all these and we now have a solution that is working for us behind the scenes while the team is busy on their desks. X0PA’s intelligent integrations, browser extensions and dashboards have made life a breeze for my team. We look forward to a long term, commercially successful partnership.” – Joseph Devasia, Managing Director, Antal International Network, India

Deploying X0PA’s RPO brought about tangible benefits for Antal’s recruitment team, such as a 35% decrease in time to hire, 40% decrease in time to acquire new leads and a 50% decrease in time to shortlist candidates. X0PA’s 360-degree view – through AI-powered dashboards and reports – catalyses Antal’s decision-making processes, greatly improving Antal recruiters’ and RPO consultants’ user experiences.

About Antal

Antal International is one of the leading global recruitment companies and search specialists. Having formed in 1993, Antal has rapidly grown across the globe through penetrating and having a major presence in all key talent markets, including strategically important developing markets, enabling them to become a leading global recruitment and search specialist in each of their specialised areas of expertise.

Antal has a network of over 800 people operating under the Antal brand across 35 countries, making successful talent placements in more than 75 countries across the globe.

About X0PA

Singapore headquartered, X0PA AI is a SaaS company that helps in talent acquisition, hiring, assessment and related areas that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. X0PA AI combines this technology with automation for accurate, objective, and efficient hiring at scale. X0PA AI has other offices across India, UAE and the UK. X0PA AI is recognized by IDC as one of four innovative companies in Asia-Pacific that provides Artificial Intelligence-powered automation solutions and is a partner of Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Intel and Nvidia.

X0PA AI is a strategic partner of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud-based tools and products to enhance the hiring process and selection processes for government, academia, and enterprises.

