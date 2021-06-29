Kenanga Investors Relaunches Funds with Global Focus

The Kenanga Global Growth Fund and Kenanga Global Islamic Fund will offer investors global exposure and greater diversification following reintroduction.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – Kenanga Investors Berhad (“Kenanga Investors“) announced the relaunch of two of its unit trust funds, the Kenanga Global Growth Fund (“KGGF“, formerly Kenanga Resource Equity Fund) and Kenanga Global Islamic Fund (“KGIF“, formerly Kenanga Islamic Fund) yesterday.

First launched in 2011, KGGF has been repositioned by shifting away from its previous focus on resource products such as energy, minerals, agriculture and related industries. The Fund now aims to achieve capital growth by investing primarily in global equities and equity-related securities with a secondary focus on fixed income securities, structured products and money market instruments. KGGF will be benchmarked to MSCI All Country World Index (“MSCI ACWI“), facilitating Kenanga Investors’ barbell strategy that favours recovery themes and structural growth trends.

For KGIF, its primary investment focus remains achieving steady capital growth and income distribution in a diversified portfolio according to Shariah principles, albeit in global Shariah-compliant equities and Shariah-compliant equity-related securities. Its benchmark, as of relaunch, is the Dow Jones Islamic Market World Index (“DJIM World“), which measures the performance of a global universe of investable equities that have been screened for Shariah compliance consistent with Dow Jones’ Islamic Markets Index methodology.

“We have reintroduced these Funds to the market to provide our clients a greater degree of global exposure. By investing in global markets, we will have a wider scope to capitalise on secular growth trends such as digitisation, electric vehicles, 5G, and also the expected rebound in markets post-COVID. The indices to which the relaunched funds are benchmarked, the MSCI ACWI and DJIM World, have also shown consistent growth over the past 10 years despite economic cycles and major economic events, which demonstrates that global exposure delivers good returns and provides diversification”, says Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The firm will adopt an active investment strategy that combines bottom-up investment analysis of companies with top-down macro-analysis of countries and sectors in asset allocation. The investment process will be consistent with the firm’s philosophy of investing in companies that generate earnings growth and provide decent returns on capital, as well as by identifying companies that are undervalued. Key factors of focus include 1) Sustainability of the business model, 2) Management track record, 3) Earnings growth and visibility, and 4) Returns on Capital.

The Funds are suitable for investors who seek capital growth over a medium to long-term investment horizon. The initial minimum investment amount will be RM5,000.00 with every additional investment at RM200.00 for KGGF while KGIF will require RM1,000 as a starting amount with RM100 for each additional investment.

For more information about Kenanga Investors Berhad, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my.

About Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, and alternative investments for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

Most recently at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 (Malaysia), KIB won overall best Malaysia Islamic Funds Group Awards (Equity) and Malaysia Provident Funds Group Awards (Mixed Assets). The Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund was awarded “Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia” award for 3-years and 5-years in both categories of Malaysia Islamic Funds and Malaysia Provident Funds while the Kenanga Growth Opportunities Fund won “Equity Malaysia Small & Mid Caps” for 3-years under the Malaysia Provident Funds category. Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund also won “Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia” for 3-years and 5-years at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 (Global Islamic).

The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management’s 2021 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia – Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia – Best Islamic Fund (Equity), and Malaysia Best House for Alternatives.

For the fourth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating reflects the fund management company’s well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices. For 2020, the average one-year, three-year and five-year annualized returns for its top 20 largest unit trust funds outperformed its benchmarks.

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to read and understand the contents of the Funds’ Prospectus and PHS which have been lodged with the Securities Commission (“SC”) who takes no responsibility for its contents, related advertisements or marketing materials. The advertisement has not been reviewed by the SC. Investment involves risk. The information contained herein does not constitute any investment advice and does not regard an investor’s specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs. Investors are advised to seek consultation from a licensed professional adviser before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P).





