Delta Strain Confirmed Among Imported Cases in Laos

Laos has confirmed the presence of the Delta strain of Covid-19 among imported cases entering Laos from Thailand.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the briefing by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control today, giving an outline of the local situation and the spread of the virus throughout the world.

Laos confirmed 20 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,121.

No new cases were recorded in Vientiane Capital, while Vientiane Province recorded four new locally transmitted cases of the virus after placing Phonhong District on lockdown earlier this week.

Khammounane recorded one imported case, while Savannakhet saw nine imported cases and Champasack saw six imported cases.

Dr. Sisavath said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was detected among three of the imported cases in Champasack, who were migrant laborers returning home from Thailand.

He said the country now has 51 quarantine centers with 3,695 people undergoing quarantine.

There are now 137 active cases of Covid-19 following 23 recent recoveries.

Dr. Sisavath said Vientiane Capital now has 13 villages designated as red zones across six districts.

He said that as today the Lao PDR had detected Delta strain of Covid-19 within its borders for the first time, all residents must redouble efforts to take proper precautions against the spread of the virus, as the Delta variant is known to spread faster and is deadlier than other strains of Covid-19.