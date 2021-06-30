ESG Achievement Awards 2020: Completes a successful inaugural awards ceremony promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2021 – The results of ESG Achievement Awards 2020 were announced and presented at the inaugural awards ceremony today (29 June 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. The Awards recognises Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements in all industry sectors through 36 companies and 2 individuals.

The ESG Achievement Awards was founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) in year 2020 and with the support from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as Honoary Supporting Organization. It aims to recognise local companies for their progress in ESG and serve a larger focus to garner all of the best ESG practitioners to set Hong Kong’s sustainability development benchmark across several industries.

Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, states “the Awards is an answer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s requirement for a listed company’s ESG disclosure. And while this is a great step to the right direction, Hong Kong needs to catch up with and surpass its Western counterparts by building awareness, education and building a benchmark of best ESG-related practices”.

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury joined the award presentation ceremony as guest of honour, accompanied by Dr CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development as officiating guest. Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, states, “ESG is indeed one of the current Administration’s key policy priorities, and we have rolled out a series of measures to develop ESG in Hong Kong”.

The Awards sees companies within the developer and construction industry to be the most advanced in their sustainable development. Few Hong Kong’s most prominent developers won the Diamond and Winner Awards trophies, including Henderson Land Development Company Limited, New World Development Limited, Sino Group and Chinachem Group. The award acknowledged their achievement as the ESG Leader and Outstanding Performer. Mr Pong continues, “to adopt the ESG practice is more than saving paper and electricity in your daily life.

We are looking forward the companies to adopting the ESG practice in their business nature.”

The awards categorises its winners from listed companies, privately owned companies, NGOs, and SMEs. And it boasts a comprehensive line-up of jurors from varying industries, with Head Juror, Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group taking the lead.

Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2020

The results are as follows:

Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation The Hong Kong Jockey Club Honorary ESG Elite Dr Adrian CHENG Chi-Kong ,JP Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer New World Development Company Limited Dr Jun MA Chairman and President Hong Kong Green Finance Association A. ESG Benchmark Awards Award Type The ESG Leader Henderson Land Development Company Limited Diamond New World Development Limited Diamond Café de Coral Holdings Limited Platinum Champion REIT Platinum China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Platinum Link Asset Management Limited Platinum Sino Land Company Limited Platinum China State Construction International Holdings Limited Gold Fosun International Limited Gold Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility New World Development Limited Winner Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility Henderson Land Development Company Limited Winner Outstanding Performance in Governance Sino Land Company Limited Winner Special ESG Awards Award Type The Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year Chinachem Group Diamond Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Platinum First Sentier Investors Platinum Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Platinum Landsea Green Properties Co.,Ltd. Platinum Redsun Properties Group Limited Platinum Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited Platinum Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited Gold Analogue Holdings Limited Gold Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited Gold The ESG Rising Star 1SOURCE LIMITED Platinum Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited Gold Bonjour Holdings Limited Gold China Fordoo Holdings Limited Gold Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited Gold Multisoft Limited Gold The Hong Kong Association of Financial Advisors Limited Gold The Outstanding ESG Fund / ETF Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited Diamond Haitong International Asset Management (HK) Limited Platinum Zeal Asset Management Limited Platinum The Outstanding NGO Hong Kong Housing Society Diamond Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation Limited Platinum Pok Oi Hospital Platinum Rotary Club of Admiralty Limited Platinum The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong Platinum Fruit Tree Charity Limited Silver Outstanding ESG Company – Criteria set by Fund Managers Award Type Analogue Holdings Limited Diamond Chinachem Group Diamond New World Development Limited Diamond Sino Land Company Limited Diamond Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Platinum Champion REIT Platinum Hong Kong Housing Society Platinum Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Platinum Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited Platinum Bonjour Holdings Limited Silver Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited Silver Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited Silver

About IESGB

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder’s awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.

