ESG Achievement Awards 2020: Completes a successful inaugural awards ceremony promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2021 – The results of ESG Achievement Awards 2020 were announced and presented at the inaugural awards ceremony today (29 June 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. The Awards recognises Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements in all industry sectors through 36 companies and 2 individuals.

The ESG Achievement Awards was founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) in year 2020 and with the support from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as Honoary Supporting Organization. It aims to recognise local companies for their progress in ESG and serve a larger focus to garner all of the best ESG practitioners to set Hong Kong’s sustainability development benchmark across several industries.

Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, states “the Awards is an answer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s requirement for a listed company’s ESG disclosure. And while this is a great step to the right direction, Hong Kong needs to catch up with and surpass its Western counterparts by building awareness, education and building a benchmark of best ESG-related practices”.

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury joined the award presentation ceremony as guest of honour, accompanied by Dr CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development as officiating guest. Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, states, “ESG is indeed one of the current Administration’s key policy priorities, and we have rolled out a series of measures to develop ESG in Hong Kong”.

The Awards sees companies within the developer and construction industry to be the most advanced in their sustainable development. Few Hong Kong’s most prominent developers won the Diamond and Winner Awards trophies, including Henderson Land Development Company Limited, New World Development Limited, Sino Group and Chinachem Group. The award acknowledged their achievement as the ESG Leader and Outstanding Performer. Mr Pong continues, “to adopt the ESG practice is more than saving paper and electricity in your daily life.

We are looking forward the companies to adopting the ESG practice in their business nature.”

The awards categorises its winners from listed companies, privately owned companies, NGOs, and SMEs. And it boasts a comprehensive line-up of jurors from varying industries, with Head Juror, Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group taking the lead.

Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2020

The results are as follows:

Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Honorary ESG Elite

Dr Adrian CHENG Chi-Kong ,JP

Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer

New World Development Company Limited

Dr Jun MA

Chairman and President

Hong Kong Green Finance Association

A. ESG Benchmark Awards

Award Type

The ESG Leader

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Diamond

New World Development Limited

Diamond

Café de Coral Holdings Limited

Platinum

Champion REIT

Platinum

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Platinum

Link Asset Management Limited

Platinum

Sino Land Company Limited

Platinum

China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Gold

Fosun International Limited

Gold

Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility

New World Development Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Winner

Outstanding Performance in Governance

Sino Land Company Limited

Winner

Special ESG Awards

Award Type

The Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year

Chinachem Group

Diamond

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Platinum

First Sentier Investors

Platinum

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Platinum

Landsea Green Properties Co.,Ltd.

Platinum

Redsun Properties Group Limited

Platinum

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Platinum

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited

Gold

Analogue Holdings Limited

Gold

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

Gold

The ESG Rising Star

1SOURCE LIMITED

Platinum

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited

Gold

Bonjour Holdings Limited

Gold

China Fordoo Holdings Limited

Gold

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited

Gold

Multisoft Limited

Gold

The Hong Kong Association of Financial Advisors Limited

Gold

The Outstanding ESG Fund / ETF

Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited

Diamond

Haitong International Asset Management (HK) Limited

Platinum

Zeal Asset Management Limited

Platinum

The Outstanding NGO

Hong Kong Housing Society

Diamond

Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation Limited

Platinum

Pok Oi Hospital

Platinum

Rotary Club of Admiralty Limited

Platinum

The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong

Platinum

Fruit Tree Charity Limited

Silver

Outstanding ESG Company – Criteria set by Fund Managers

Award Type

Analogue Holdings Limited

Diamond

Chinachem Group

Diamond

New World Development Limited

Diamond

Sino Land Company Limited

Diamond

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Platinum

Champion REIT

Platinum

Hong Kong Housing Society

Platinum

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Platinum

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Platinum

Bonjour Holdings Limited

Silver

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited

Silver

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited

Silver

About IESGB

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder’s awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.

