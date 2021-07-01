Bokeo-Boten Expressway Project To Link China and Thailand Through Laos

The Lao government has approved the construction of a new expressway that will link Bokeo with Boten.

According to a report by Bokeo Newspaper, the Bokeo-Boten Expressway Project is currently undergoing a site study to generate a mock-up design before construction begins.

Head of the Design Survey for the Bokeo-Boten Expressway, Mr. Liu Jingwei, reported to the Bokeo Provincial Governor, Mr. Bouakhong Nammavong, that the project began with a survey in Bokeo to assess the impact of the construction project.

The Bokeo-Boten Expressway is expected to link the Houay Xai International border of Bokeo Province with the Boten International border of Luang Namtha Province, effectively linking China with Thailand through Laos.

The 176 km Bokeo to Boten Expressway Construction Project comes under the National Socio-Economic Development Plan and is valued at approximately USD 3.8 billion.

It is expected to cut travel time to just one and a half hours, and vehicles will be able to travel at up to 80 km per hour.

“The Bokeo-Boten Expressway will benefit both Laos and China, as well as providing transportation convenience, and increased security,” said Bokeo Provincial Governor Bouakhong.

“The company should be conscious of having a lower impact on residents and the environment, as well as creating jobs for Lao people in the construction project,” Mr. Bouakhong Nammavong added.