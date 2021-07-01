DHL Supply Chain is named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide

16 international logistics companies were evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in this Gartner Magic Quadrant report

“We believe that we scored particularly well thanks to our agility and ability to adapt, and these strengths are especially important to help our customers drive innovation into their fast evolving supply chains” says Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain

BONN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 1 July 2021 – DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics arm from Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been named a Leader in the June 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. [1] Gartner, the leading research and advisory company, annually evaluates third-party logistics providers worldwide based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

















Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, highlights the company’s strengths: “Our agility and ability to adapt – especially visible during the corona pandemic – are highly valued by our customers. Through proximity and intensive dialog with our customers, we understand their true needs and challenges, and can find the best supply chain solutions for them. We are particularly proud that even during the pandemic, we were able to react quickly to emerging challenges and develop the best supply chains solutions for our customers. Setting up new fulfilments operations and transport solutions – sometimes literally overnight – was only possible through our developed data analytics, well trained teams, and a right first time culture. Our progress in digitalizing supply chains has been a major contributor to our successes here.”

“It is an honour to be acknowledged as a leader of our field and this is testament to the great partnerships we have built with customers globally, as well as in Asia,” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain, Asia Pacific. “This is particularly rewarding in light of our sustainability efforts, which are well underway to meet our net-zero emissions mission. It is important to us to find not only the best supply chain solutions for our customers, but also making these solutions as sustainable as possible. With our ESG agenda and our group-wide GoGreen programs, we help our customers to deliver against their sustainability goals.”

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide”, Susan Boylan , et al, 28 June 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our market research reports, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other distinctions. Gartner reports state opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization that should not be construed as findings of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research report, including, but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on dpdhl.com/pressreleases





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.





#DHL #DHLSupplyChain