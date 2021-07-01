EDL Issues Measures Against Electricity Theft

Electricite du Laos has announced new measures against electricity theft and meter tampering, including tripling fines for infringements.

The power company says that those who siphon power from others or from public outlets, as well as anyone who illegally converts or tampers with electricity meters, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

According to a notice issued by Electricite du Laos (EDL) last week, fines levied against people who steal electricity or tamper with electric meters illegally are to be tripled.

Those who violate regulations will be issued a warning for first and second offenses, and will be fined for a third offense, after which their power supply will be switched off and legal proceedings will begin.

EDL is offering a reward to anyone who reports illegally modified electric meters or those who steal electricity for personal gain.

The rewards provided will be 100% of fines up to LAK 5 million, 70% of fines between LAK 5 million and LAK 10 million, and 50% of fines beyond LAK 10 million.

EDL has found itself in hot water recently after a flood of public complaints regarding high electricity prices for the months of April, May, and June at the peak of lockdown measures.

In response to an overwhelming number of public complaints, the power company has set up a special complaints center at its headquarters in Nongpeuk Village, Sikhottabong District, in Vientiane Capital.