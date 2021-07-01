Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021: First-Ever Jurassic World Virtual Run in Asia Pacific

Registration opens 5th July 2021 at: jurassicworldrun.com

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 July 2021 – Jurassic World fans can get ready for a new adventure with the first-ever Jurassic World virtual run experience in Asia Pacific! The Jurassic World RUN! is an immersive experience for participants of all ages featuring dinosaurs from the ground-breaking film franchise Jurassic World. In the inaugural Jurassic World virtual run experience in Asia Pacific, runners can participate individually, in teams of two, and even as parent-child pairs! Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Australia and New Zealand will be the first 5 countries to experience the thrills of Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021. Registration is open from 5th July 2021 to 29th September 2021 via the official website (jurassicworldrun.com) or the MOVE by LIV3LY app.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks. In fact, Universal Beijing Resort is scheduled to open this year as Universal’s newest theme park destination and will feature seven highly themed and immersive lands – including Jurassic World Isla Nublar.

The Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 introduces a new layer of entertainment to runners as they complete their distances through a highly themed adventure. The virtual run is supported by the MOVE by LIV3LY app, which allows participants to access the Jurassic World RUN! at their convenience. Through the app, each participant will have a unique immersive experience, enhanced by exciting augmented reality images, in which runners will need to run their best to escape Isla Nublar. As they progress, runners will encounter both their favourite and most feared Jurassic World dinosaurs and unlock successive milestones of assistance that will enable them ultimately to escape Isla Nublar. The thrills and awe of Jurassic World will be brought to life through augmented reality that can be experienced anywhere and anytime; even right in their own neighbourhoods!

Runners can clock-in their run times and distances and unlock the successive milestones by using the MOVE by LIV3LY app. They may also use wearables or preferred running trackers by syncing them to the MOVE app [via Apple Health or Google Fit].

There are three distances available, depending on how long runners want their very own Jurassic World adventure to be. The longer the distance, the more adventures participants will have while trying to escape Isla Nublar.

The individual category is available at all three distances, challenging the brave contenders who dare face the dinosaurs alone. Individual runners can join the 5km at SGD35, 10km at SGD49 or complete the challenge of 21km at only SGD56. There is also a category for parent and child pairings for 10km at SGD77, allowing families to experience the run together. Alternatively, a team of two can complete 21km and meet the larger-than-life dinosaurs together for SGD84.

Finishers for all categories are entitled to an exclusive finisher T-shirt to celebrate their escape from Isla Nublar. Also, all finishers of 10km and 21km will receive their very own finisher medal to celebrate their bravery and commemorate their adventures with Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021!

Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 is organised by CNeX, a M.I.C.E. and project management company headquartered in Singapore, and powered by LIV3LY, a social fitness marketplace for mass participation events in Asia Pacific. The virtual run is produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts.

All participants are required to adhere strictly to the laws and regulations of their country of residence to stay safe and well while participating in the Jurassic World RUN!

For more details on Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 and registration information, please visit jurassicworldrun.com

APPENDIX A

Registration Period: 5th July 2021 – 29th September 2021 Clock-in-Period: 26th July 2021 – 30th September 2021 Distance 5km 10km 21km Category Individual Individual Parent & Child Individual Team of 2 Price (SGD) $35 $49 $77 $56 $84 Finisher Entitlements Finisher Shirt YES YES Each receives a shirt (1 Adult & 1 Child) YES Each receives a medal (2 total) Finisher Medal NO YES Each receives a medal (2 total) YES Each receives a medal (2 total)

About CNeX

Execution and project management centered, CNeX embodies decades of experience deploying some of the largest and most demanding M.I.C.E. around the world. A fully owned subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings that is headquartered in Singapore, equipped to develop and deploy thematic experiences, interior design and architecture projects, the team at CNeX continues to stay at the forefront and deliver only the best despite the ever-changing landscape of the M.I.C.E. industry.

About LIV3LY Pte Ltd

LIV3LY aims to empower Asia Pacific communities to lead an active lifestyle by connecting our users to brands, health and fitness, and nutrition experts, all in a single platform. LIV3LY strives to break fitness barriers and had developed the region’s first social fitness and e-commerce ecosystem – MOVE by LIV3LY.

A comprehensive app to cater to lifestyle and fitness goals, MOVE brings together a community of everyday athletes to reinvent sports, technology and lifestyle. LIV3LY works together with brands and organisations to deliver smart and seamless virtual sporting experiences that go above and beyond, and produce exclusive merchandise available on the app’s marketplace, making MOVE an app like no other.

About Universal Parks & Resorts

Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the globe today’s most relevant and popular entertainment experiences. With three-time Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg as creative consultant, its theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world’s most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions.

Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, which includes Universal CityWalk Hollywood. It also owns Universal Orlando Resort, a destination resort with three theme parks (Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay – a water theme park), eight on-site resort hotels, and Universal CityWalk Orlando. In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal owns Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka and has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The company is also developing a theme park destination in Beijing called Universal Beijing Resort.