Laos to Send Six Athletes to Compete at Tokyo Olympic Games

Laos is to send six athletes to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo set to begin on 23 July.

The group will be led by Sengdeuan Lachanthaboun, President of the National Olympic Committee of Laos (NOCL), according to a report by Xinhua.

The six athletes, who will compete in swimming, judo, athletics, and boxing, will be accompanied on their trip to Tokyo by four trainers and five NOCL officials.

Anousone Xaysa will compete in the men’s 110-meter hurdles event, while Silina Pha-Aphay will compete in the women’s 100-meter sprint.

Swimmer Silialoun Boutchaleun will compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle event and Santisouk Inthavong will enter the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition.

In judo, Souphaxay Sitthisan will test his prowess in the men’s 60kg weight division and boxer Walter Sarnoi Oupathana will compete in the men’s

Laos has competed in seven Summer Olympic Games, last sending six athletes to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.