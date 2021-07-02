Laos To Receive AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines This Month

A new shipment of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Laos this month.

Director-General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, under Ministry of Health, Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphome, said in a statement last week that Laos expects a new rollout of AstraZeneca vaccinations this month, according to a report by Lao Economic Daily.

The latest shipment under the COVAX initiative will see Laos receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine as well, making it the fifth type of vaccine to arrive in Laos.

“Laos expects to receive approximately 6.6 million doses of vaccines, meaning 50 percent of the population will be able to be fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Phonepaseuth.

“Authorities will roll out another round of vaccination this month, focused on AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson,” Dr. Phonepaseuth added.

Laos has now received some 2,135,620 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer.

As of 30 June, 920,698 people in Laos had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while nearly 556,745 had received a second dose.