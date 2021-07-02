Paksan Authorities Deport Thai National After Illegal Entry into Laos

Paksan authorities have deported a Thai national for illegally entering the country and cohabitating with a Lao citizen.

Police officers in Thaphabat District, Bolikhamxay Province, arrested a Thai national early in June for illegally entering the country, according to a report by Media Laos.

The 45-year-old man from Pak Khad District, Beungkan Province in Thailand was arrested for attempting to illegally enter Laos by crossing the Mekong River.

He was picked up by authorities in Hongthong Village, Thaphabath District, in Bolikhamxay Province.

The man had hired another Thai who was fishing in the Mekong River to take him across and into Paksan on 23 May. He stayed in Honthong Village with a Lao woman before being arrested.

Lao immigration authorities handed the man over to Thai authorities on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lao authorities are actively searching for a 30-year-old man from Khokpheung Village in Sangthong District, who is believed to have returned to Laos illegally from Thailand without undergoing proper quarantine measures.