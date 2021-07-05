Laos Covid Taskforce Unveils New Contact Tracing QR Code

The Lao National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that people living in Laos will be required to install the LaoKYC app on their smartphone and check in with a QR Code as part of new contact tracing regulations.

The use of the QR code will allow health authorities to monitor the movement of the population, making it easier to undertake contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 localized outbreak.

According to a notice issued 26 June, the Lao National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has instructed all residents of Laos to install the app on their smartphone after facing difficulty tracing people suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

Residents who do not have a smartphone will be required to write down their phone number when visiting shops, businesses, and restaurants.

Authorities say the information will be kept strictly confidential and will only remain in the system for a period of 30 days.

Public areas and businesses such as restaurants and retail shops will be required to register for a QR Code under the system at www.laokyc.gov.la and display it at their premises.

The use of the app does not attract any charges, according to the notice.

A launch ceremony for the app was held today, chaired by Dr. Bounfeng Phoumalysith, Minister of Health, and was Co-Chaired by Mr. Santisouk Simmalavong, Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications.

The Lao Sou Sou application was developed by Lao software companny, SB LAB 856 Company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Technology and Communications.

“I am convinced that this application has come at the right time in accordance with the need for a more effective track and trace system with greater use of digital services. This application will help us to recover faster from the effects of the pandemic as it allows users to monitor symptoms and track their timelines, while the system can identify those who are at risk of infection,” said Santisouk Simmalavong, Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications.

“This application will also facilitate the vaccination and testing of Covid-19 in an orderly, prompt, and safe manner for both the public and for paramedics,” he added.

According to a press release issued by the government today, the software will help to leverage the use of digital technology to ensure transparent, precise information, making it more convenient for medical personnel to track and trace infected persons.

The Lao KYC application now has the following functions:

– iFeel (my symptoms) – alling the user to report symptoms when in isolation including body temperature, fever , cough, tiredness, etc.

– iGo (where I go) – to check-in before entering a location by scanning a QR code. The system will then alert the user in the event that a confirmed case of Covid-19 has been to that place at the same time.

– Timeline (activity) – to record a timeline and report to medical personnel.

– iVac (vaccination)- to register and make an appointment for a vaccination.

– iTest (to test for Covid-19) – to register and make an appointment for a Covid-19 test.