Easing of Lockdown Sees Increase in Road Accidents in June

The number of road accidents across the country increased slightly in June compared to statistics for May, while the death toll decreased.

According to a report issued by the Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, Laos saw fewer road accidents in June compared to the previous months of this year.

A total of 37 people were killed in road accidents in June across the country, with 326 accidents reported despite many provinces being under lockdown.

The report says the number of road accidents in June jumped to 57, with 429 injuries, and 563 vehicles damaged, costing the Lao economy over LAK 4.2 billion.

Despite the lockdown, Vientiane Capital saw the highest number of road accident deaths, with ten individuals killed, followed by Champasak and Vientiane provinces.

The road accident death toll reached 43 in May, by comparison, with 269 accidents recorded, 421 injuries, with 460 vehicles damaged.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

The majority of accidents occur on weekends, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 11:00 am, and involve people aged between 16 and 50.