Fewer Road Accidents in Laos During May

Laos saw fewer road accidents in May compared to the previous months of this year.

A total of 43 people were killed in road accidents in May across the country, with 269 accidents reported despite many provinces being under lockdown, according to Lao Youth Radio.

The Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, says 269 accidents occurred on Lao roads in the month of May, with 421 injuries, and 460 vehicles damaged.

The road accident death toll reached 112 in April, by comparison, with 798 accidents recorded, 1,309 injuries, with 1,510 vehicles damaged. Accidents in April cost the Lao economy over LAK 11.2 billion.

The death toll for road accidents throughout Laos reached over 1,000 last year, while the Traffic Police Department says many accidents go unreported, meaning the real number could be as much as 30% higher.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

The majority of accidents occur on weekends, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 11:00 am, and involve people aged between 16 and 30.