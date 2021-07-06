Head of E-Government Center Explains Lao Sou Sou Application

Dr. Thavisak Manotham, Director-General of the E-Government Centre of the Ministry of Technology and Communications spoke at the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today regarding the Lao Sou Sou mobile application.

He said that a launch ceremony for the app was held yesterday, chaired by Dr. Bounfeng Phoumalysith, Minister of Health, and Co-Chaired by Mr. Santisouk Simmalavong, Deputy Minister of Technology and Communications.

The use of the QR code will allow health authorities to monitor the movement of the population, making it easier to undertake contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 localized outbreak.

Dr. Thavisak said that the application is available for both Apple and Android systems, and can be downloaded for free at the App Store or Play Store.

He said that his team is attempting to ensure that downloads of the application are free of charge and will not attract data usage fees from internet service providers.

Further, he said that the Lao Sou Sou application has five functions:

– iFeel (my symptoms) – allowing the user to report symptoms when in isolation including body temperature, fever, cough, tiredness, etc.

– iGo (where I go) – to check-in before entering a location by scanning a QR code. The system will then alert the user in the event that a confirmed case of Covid-19 has been to that place at the same time.

– Timeline (activity) – to record a timeline and report to medical personnel.

– iVac (vaccination)- to register and make an appointment for a vaccination.

– iTest (to test for Covid-19) – to register and make an appointment for a Covid-19 test.

The Lao Sou Sou track and trace application will allow users to check-in at restaurants, retail shops, or public spaces by scanning a QR Code.

This will help authorities more easily undertake contact tracing when searching for those who may be infected with Covid-19, or those at risk who have visited the same location as an infected person.

Dr. Thavisak said that his ministry and the Ministry of Health plan to continue developing the application, and may implement a “Covid-19 passport” function that will certify those who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Public areas and businesses such as restaurants and retail shops will be required to register for a QR Code under the system at www.laokyc.gov.la and display it at their premises.

So far much of the app remains unavailable in English language.