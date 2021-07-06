Heavy Rain And Strong Wind to Hit Some Parts of Laos This Week

Strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast in some parts of Laos this week with floods and landslides expected near rivers and mountainous areas.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a notice to warning residents of heavy rains and storms in some parts of the country, including Vientiane Capital.

The report says there will also be rain and windy weather in some parts of Laos from today until to 9 July.

According to the report, a tropical storm may form in the South China Sea, passing over Hainan Island and northern Vietnam before reaching Laos.

The weather in northeastern provinces will be generally cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather will be hot in central and western provinces, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 36 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the southern provinces will reach 37 degrees.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 25 and highs of up to 36 degrees from today to Friday and will experience rain, strong winds, and storms.