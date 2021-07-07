Champasack Province Locks Down After New Community Spread of Covid-19

Authorities have locked down Champasack Province following one new community transmitted case of Covid-19, as well a high number of imported cases.

According to a notice issued by the Champasack provincial governor yesterday, authorities have issued temporary lockdown measures across the Province to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

The notice states that lockdown measures throughout the province will be in force from today until 20 July.

Pubs and bars, karaoke bars, entertainment venues, cinemas, snooker halls, massage parlors, spas, and internet cafes are to remain closed.

Gatherings are not allowed, with the exception of funeral ceremonies, which must have limited participation and must comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Entry into villages designated as red zones will remain prohibited, except for persons authorized by the Taskforce or local authorities.

Shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with Covid-19 prevention measures may remain open.

Meetings and conferences, as well as some outdoor and indoor exercise activities, will be permitted in green zones.

Those traveling to Champasack from red zones in provinces with community spread of Covid-19 must provide either a negative test for Covid-19 in the last 72 hours, or provide certification of having received two doses of vaccine. However, those traveling to Champasack Province from an area without community spread may enter the province as normal.

Borders with both Thailand and Cambodia will be closely monitored to ensure no illegal crossings take place.

Champasack confirmed 44 new imported cases of the coronavirus and one case of community spread yesterday.

Meanwhile, Khong Sedon District in Salavan Province has been placed under lockdown after a locally transmitted case of Covid-19 was detected, with four villages designated as red zones.