Champasack Sees Increase in Imported Cases of Covid-19 as Labor Returns Home

Laos has confirmed 56 new cases of Covid-19 as imported cases flood Champasack Province.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that after 1,559 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw three imported cases, Vientiane Province recorded one new case of community transmission, Savannakhet recorded seven new imported cases.

Meanwhile, Champasack confirmed 44 new imported cases of the coronavirus and one case of community spread.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Laos now stands at 2,356.

Laos now has 249 active cases after 29 recent recoveries in hospitals across the nation, while the country has confirmed only three deaths.

There are 50 quarantine centers and hotels operating around the country, with 3,763 people currently under quarantine.

The Delta and Kappa strains, variants of concern, have been confirmed among imported cases in Champasack Province, prompting the government to extend certain lockdown measures for a further two weeks.