Demerara Distillery Names SPUN Spirits as its First Distributor in Southeast Asia for El Dorado

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 July 2021 – SPUN Spirits (the “Company”) has been appointed the official distributor for the coveted El Dorado rum in Singapore by its producer, Demerara Distillers Limited (the “Distillery” or “DDL”).

Demerara Distillers Limited has established a reputation over the last 300 years for producing the world-renowned Demerara Rum. El Dorado, the Distillery’s flagship brand, is a winner of many prestigious awards, and is recognised as one of the finest rums internationally.

“We are delighted to add El Dorado to our portfolio,” shares Mr Matthew Fergusson-Stewart, Managing Director and co-founder, SPUN Spirits. “We have already made inroads with the brand into the finest bars and hotels in Singapore, and are poised to grow its presence in Singapore and beyond.”

El Dorado draws on three centuries of passion and wisdom in Caribbean rum crafting. It is a culmination of time-honoured tradition, modern knowledge and technology, and most importantly, distillation by possibly the oldest and original rum stills left remaining in the world. Since its launch, El Dorado has gone on to produce a range of rums, aging from 3 to 25 years old. Each product is unique, containing their own special blend of rums and a collection of special cask finishes.

Wooden Continuous Coffey or EHP Wooden Still Double Wooden Pot French Savalle The original and last fully working of its kind in the world from the Enmore Sugar Estate founded nearly 200 years ago. 250 years old. Originated from the Port Mourant Estate, founded in 1732. Original four-column metal French Savalle Still inherited from the 18th century.

Table 1: Rum stills used by Demerara Distillers for El Dorado.

“We are happy about this new partnership with Spun Spirits. This is the first time we have officially appointed a distributor in Southeast Asia, and we are very confident that the brand will make great impressions under the stewardship of SPUN Spirits.” says Mr Komal Samaroo, Chairman, Demerara Distillers Limited.

With the rare and unique stills, DDL is able to produce a range of El Dorado rums with richness and depth in character, and complexity in nose and notes that no other rums can replicate. El Dorado is available at:

RETAIL https://www.spunspirits.com BARS & RESTAURANTS Rum Specialty Bars Asia’s 50 Best Bars Lime House Caribbean Restaurant & Bar 28 HKS Low Tide Bar Sago House The Bar at 15 Stamford Tippling Club

Media kit is available: https://tinyurl.com/SPUN-EDMediaKit

About SPUN Spirits Pte Ltd

SPUN Spirits is founded by award-winning industry leaders who have collectively more than four decades of experience and technical expertise. With a wide industry network in Asia especially in Singapore, and a framework proven to drive conversations and sales conversions, SPUN Spirits is well-poised to be the celebrated spirits solutions company for consulting, distribution, marketing and events of fine spirits in Singapore and beyond.

About Demerara Distillers Ltd