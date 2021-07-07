Laos Garment Industry Requires Over 10,000 Workers

The garment industry in Laos requires over 10,000 workers, with both skilled and inexperienced laborers needed, according to the Lao Garments Association.

Up to 15,000 laborers are needed to fill jobs in the garment industry in Laos, with many opportunities for unskilled workers, Lao National Radio reports.

President of the Lao Garments Association, Mr. Xaybandith Rasphone, says laborers are mostly needed in the garment industry in Special Economic Zones, while a labor shortage has also been reported among garment factories in Vientiane Capital.

“Both skilled and unskilled laborers are welcome to work in the garment industry, but they must complete two doses of vaccination and test negative for Covid-19,” says Mr. Xaybandith.

“Authorities have provided accommodation for laborers who have traveled from other provinces in search of work in the garment industry to avoid being infected with the Coronavirus, and business owners will be able to interview those who are selected,” Mr. Xaybandith added.

Laborers interested in working in the garment industry can contact relevant sectors such as labor and social welfare offices and the Lao Garments Association.

Laos has an estimated 63,000 unemployed, including those already in the country and migrant workers who have returned to Laos due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some Lao migrant workers have returned home to work at their family rice farms, while others have struggled to find employment since as early as May last year.

Thousands of Lao laborers working in Thailand began returning home during the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with the government of Laos calling on its citizens working abroad to return home through official international checkpoints to ensure they are properly tested for the coronavirus.