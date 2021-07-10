Covid Cases Climb in Champasack and Savannakhet Following Influx of Returnees

Laos confirmed 93 new cases of Covid-19 today as Lao laborers continue to return from Thailand, bringing imported cases with them.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control today, confirming 93 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number to 2,360.

Following 1,967 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, Savannakhet confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19, Champasack confirmed 45 cases, Khammouane recorded one new case, and Bokeo recorded two new cases.

Of the new cases, 91 were imported cases as Lao laborers pour back into the country from Thailand.

Two cases of community spread were recorded in Champasack Province.

In his announcement, Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh said that the two cases of community infection had been identified as border officials stationed at the border in Champasack Province.

An investigation has been launched, with health officials undertaking contact tracing, while another announcement is to be made regarding this issue at a later time.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that the country now has 453 active cases, with 49 quarantine centers currently in operation, housing 4,979 people.

Meanwhile, Vientiane Capital now has only two red zones in Xaythany and Naxaythong districts.