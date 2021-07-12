Laos Records 106 New Cases of Covid-19 as Influx of Imported Cases Continues

Laos has confirmed 106 new cases of Covid-19 as an influx of imported cases continues.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that imported cases continued to rise as Lao laborers returned from Thailand.

Following 1,499 tests over the last 24 hours, Vientiane Capital recorded 12 imported cases, and Khammouane Province recorded seven imported cases.

Savannakhet recorded 42 imported cases, while Champasack recorded 43 new imported cases.

Local transmission was founding Vientiane Province, which confirmed two cases of community spread.

Dr. Sisavath said the total number of cases in Laos has now reached 2,825.

The country has 606 active cases, with a total of 2,216 recoveries recorded.

He said 893 people had crossed borders into the country on 11 July, with 49 quarantine centers now holding 5,407 people.

After reporting the situation around the world, Dr. Sisavath said that the situation in certain neighboring countries is worsening as the number of cases rises and hospitals become overrun. He said that there is no longer enough oxygen for all patients, while many continue to experience long waits for ambulances to take them to hospital, with some dying before they arrive.

He said that neighboring countries were experiencing up to 9,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, caused by the spread of the Delta variant.

Authorities at every level have been urged to remain on high alert and to do their utmost to prevent and suppress the spread of dangerous variants in communities in Laos.