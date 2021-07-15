Laos Begins Provision of Second Doses of Pfizer and Sinopharm Vaccines

Health officials have said that the provision of second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines is to commence today.

The vaccination program is part of the government’s plan to vaccinate 50 percent of the population by the end of the year.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced on 14 July that the Mother and Child Health Center in Vientiane Capital has been authorized to administer the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines from 14-25 July, Vientiane Times reports.

Meanwhile, over a million doses of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are due to arrive in Laos today under support from the United States via the COVAX facility.

To date, 1,025,248 first-dose vaccinations have been provided to the population in Laos, which includes both Lao citizens and foreign residents.

Some 641,545 second-dose vaccinations have been administered so far.

Laos is receiving assistance from the World Health Organization and UNICEF in planning and execution of the deployment of vaccinations against Covid-19.