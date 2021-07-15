Laos Confirms 116 New Covid-19 Infections and Fourth Death

A Covid-19 patient has died in Laos, becoming the fourth death attributed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily briefing by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, highlighting the situation around the world before providing details on conditions in Laos.

He said that after 1,451 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the country had confirmed 116 new cases of Covid-19.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,092.

Of the new Covid cases, Khammouane saw two imported cases, Savannakhet saw 67 imported cases, Champasack recorded 41 imported cases, and Salavanh saw four imported cases.

Vientiane Capital recorded one new case of community spread, ending a ten-day streak without community spread. The infected person has been identified as a nurse stationed at the Mittaphab Hospital, believed to have become infected after caring for Covid patients.

Oudomxay Province also recorded one case of community spread.

Laos recorded its fourth death today, a 67-year-old man who had become infected with Covid-19 through close contact with infected family members.

The man was known to have had underlying conditions, including kidney disease.