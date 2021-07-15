Media OutReach Newswire and Macau Business Form Exclusive Content Partnership

The Asia Pacific 1st global newswire continues to increase its guarantee online news posting on leading news sites for its clients

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2021 – Media OutReach, the first global newswire founded in Hong Kong in 2009, today announces an exclusive content partnership with Macau Business – a leading English online news site in Macau. The partnership grants Media OutReach with the exclusive rights to warrant online news posting on Macau Business for all English news releases distributed by Media OutReach. This strategic partnership further strengthens Media OutReach’s leading position in the newswire and press release distribution industry in Asia Pacific region.

Macau Business Media is the leading English language news hub in Macau, published by De Ficção Multimedia Projects since 2004. “We are particularly excited about this new partnership with Media OutReach as it paves the way for a mutually beneficial platform not only for both of our companies but, more importantly, for the business communities in the Asia Pacific region. This partnership enhances and expands the corporate news contents of Macau Business as it brings new and diverse news contents on to our platform. This is a key reason why we chose to work with Media OutReach.” Said José Carlos Matias, CEO of Project Asia Corp. and Director of Macau Business.

“We’re humbled and honored by this exclusive partnership. Working with a trusted media partner like Macau Business is part of Media OutReach’s strategy to cater to the expanding clients base who wants to venture into the Greater Bay Area. Currently, Media OutReach is partnering with more than 465 leading online news media partners across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and USA. By forming direct partnership with the media, Media OutReach became the first global newswire to claim the ability to provide guarantee online news posting by language.” Said Ms Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.

Media OutReach provides guarantee online news posting by language: English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Japanese, Indonesia, Vietnamese, and Thai. For each distribution, Media OutReach offers guarantee online news posting to more than 115 real English news media site which will now include Macau Business. Some other leading news media that Media OutReach partners with in the region includes Viet Nam News in Vietnam, The Malay Mail in Malaysia, Taiwan News in Taiwan, Sina in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Asiaone in Singapore, Vulcan Post in Malaysia and Singapore, Money FM 89.3 Singapore, Sohu, Hong Kong Business Times in Hong Kong and many more.

Media OutReach content page on Macau Business will be displayed on this page: https://www.macaubusiness.com/mediaoutreach/

Media OutReach – an Innovator and an Expert in Press Release Distribution in Asia Pacific with its Own Distribution Network in 24 Countries

Media OutReach is the global newswire with its own distribution network for Asia Pacific region, USA and UK, with its proprietary distribution network comprising of close to 140,000 journalists contacts, covering 400 news categories, and 65,000 publication titles – updated and monitored daily by a team of in-county media researchers. Media OutReach distributes clients’ news releases directly to the inbox of journalists across unlimited news categories to optimize news write-up and interviews, and support clients in building relations with media in their target countries.

In year 2019, Media OutReach launched the Media and Journalist Insights Dashboard to set a new reporting standard for the global newswire industry. This revolutionary reporting shares key information on how many journalists have read a press release, by publication and by country, and pinpoints the conversion rate between releases opened and those written up. This reporting solved the enigma that had challenged PR professionals throughout time. This is especially compelling for clients who used Media OutReach’s service to distribute to USA and UK as they are able to track which media in the country are following their news through the Media and Journalist Insights. These insights are offered exclusively by Media OutReach through its pioneering technology.

Media OutReach post-release reports offers four formats in words and excel with qualitative and quantitative performance measurements, easy-to-read and can be easily downloaded, shared, and presented by PR professionals to their management. This time saving and professional reporting is offered to clients at no additional cost.

“At Media OutReach, we never stop innovating and improving our services. Our business ethos is to help our clients succeed in their business by connecting their press releases to the right journalists in their target countries, which fundamentally to build brand awareness and enhance online visibility. But the fact is, our press release solutions can do more than just that. We have clients feedback that our service helps them to acquire business opportunities and investors. For example, a client based in Malaysia succeeded in acquiring franchisees through a press release we distributed to the Middle East. This proves how authentic and extensive our distribution network and service is and the importance of entrusting the distribution to an authentic newswire service provider like Media OutReach.” Enthuses Ms Kok.

About Media OutReach

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan.

Media OutReach is the only newswire that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across Asia Pacific; possessing a database close to 140,0000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles and 460 online news media partnerships, it is revolutionizing the industry by providing guarantee online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inbox of targeted editors and journalists to optimize news write up, build media relations and automates the reporting process with key performance metrics and its pioneering post-release reports gives insights into journalists accessing the release by publication and by country.

Media OutReach Newswire provides news release and content release distribution for public relations, investor relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organizations in Asia Pacific and internationally. For more information on Media OutReach, please visit www.media-outreach.com or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

About Macau Business Media

Macau Business Media, owned by Project Asia Corporation, is the leading English language news hub in Macau, including its flagship publication Macau Business magazine launched in 2004 and a comprehensive online platform which is constantly upgrading itself. Over the years Project Asia Corp. has continued to aggregate value. Today, it brings the latest and most accurate information on business, economy and current affairs from Macau to the world, with a series of additional specialized news outlets: Macau News Agency (MNA), Chinese language publication Business Intelligence (商訊), lifestyle platform Essential Macau and MB.tv.

