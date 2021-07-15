Schneider Electric Introduces Imperatives for Data Centers of the Future and New IT Innovations

Just released ‘Digital Economy and Climate Impact’ report predicts IT electricity demand to increase but emissions to remain stable, as the electricity system decarbonizes

Schneider Electric discusses key requirements for Data Centers of the Future with new innovations to empower businesses in today’s digital-first world and mitigate emission rises

New product portfolio offers holistic support to empower digital transformation from the new energy-efficient Galaxy VL UPS, redesigned Galaxy Lithium-ion battery solution, EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series 43U and the EcoStruxure IT software updates that for sustainability and resiliency in data centers and edge IT

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2021 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has released a research report to foster an understanding of how digitized and smart applications will be powered in the future. The report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonizes, emissions would not increase by more than 26% by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider ElectricTM Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels.

[From left] Steven Lee, Director, Secure Power, Schneider Electric Hong Kong and Joanne Ng, Product Marketing Manager, Schneider Electric Hong Kong, introduced the latest ‘Digital Economy and Climate Impact’ report, vision of Data Center of the Future, as well as the latest IT innovations ─ the new energy-efficient Galaxy VL UPS, redesigned Galaxy Lithium-ion battery solution, EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series 43U and the EcoStruxure IT software updates.

The highly-efficient, compact 3-Phase Galaxy VL UPS offers up to 99% efficiency , yielding a full return on investment within two years (model dependent) for medium and large data centers and commercial and industrial facilities.

“The data center industry had already begun entering a new generation of data center management while COVID-19 accelerates the transformation. Businesses have to be future-ready and embrace technology innovations to march into the new era. Schneider Electric is advancing the industry forward by leveraging the power of connected infrastructure that meeting the demands for sustainability, efficiency, adaptability and resiliency, and pave the way to Data Center of the Future,” said Steven Lee, Director, Secure Power, Schneider Electric Hong Kong.

With the vision of Data Centers of the Future, Schneider Electric unveiled a series of new innovations to meet the needs of customers today and the evolving requirements of tomorrow. The new line-up includes the newest addition to the Galaxy family, the Galaxy VL 200-500 kW (400V/480V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), as well as the newly designed Galaxy Lithium-ion battery solution. The company has also expanded its EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series with the launch of a new 43U offering which provides the greatest capacity in its commercial and office line of micro data centers solutions and enhanced the software of EcoStruxure IT to reduce complexity in managing hybrid data center and edge IT environments.

Shaping the Data Center of the Future

According to intelligence and advisory firm Arizton, the global data center market will reach US $174 billion by 2023. As digitization and new IoT technologies propel us towards a new, more integrated future, data continues to become more valuable. Schneider Electric believes that the Data Centers of the Future will require these four key pillars:

Sustainability – The Data Center of the Future will be required to integrate into and accommodate a company’s entire upstream and downstream supply chain sustainability data footprint. Beyond just tracking company-based emissions, Scope 3 emissions[1] (or supply chain-based emissions) will need to be monitored, captured, analyzed, benchmarked, and published.

– The Data Center of the Future will be required to integrate into and accommodate a company’s entire upstream and downstream supply chain sustainability data footprint. Beyond just tracking company-based emissions, Scope 3 emissions[1] (or supply chain-based emissions) will need to be monitored, captured, analyzed, benchmarked, and published. Efficiency – Data center efficiencies, which often encompass only process and hardware performance efficiencies, will soon have to include human resource, capital expenditure (CapEx), and total cost of ownership (TCO) efficiencies. By equipping devices with intelligent sensors, and adding more digital services and remote monitoring capabilities, data centers will be able to drive more efficient human resources workflows, including faster alerting and more precise predictive diagnostics. This will result in reduced unplanned downtime.

– Data center efficiencies, which often encompass only process and hardware performance efficiencies, will soon have to include human resource, capital expenditure (CapEx), and total cost of ownership (TCO) efficiencies. By equipping devices with intelligent sensors, and adding more digital services and remote monitoring capabilities, data centers will be able to drive more efficient human resources workflows, including faster alerting and more precise predictive diagnostics. This will result in reduced unplanned downtime. Adaptivity – As businesses across the globe scramble to increase flexibility, navigate unorthodox working conditions, and work with unpredictable supply chains, a new mentality for remaining in business has emerged. Businesses are now striving to accelerate the delivery of goods and services, with remarkable speed and precision. As customers adapt to these new marketplace realities, so must their data center facilities. Much more flexible data center designs will emerge – allowing data center owners to pivot and quickly scale up or down as needed to handle the uncertain future.

– As businesses across the globe scramble to increase flexibility, navigate unorthodox working conditions, and work with unpredictable supply chains, a new mentality for remaining in business has emerged. Businesses are now striving to accelerate the delivery of goods and services, with remarkable speed and precision. As customers adapt to these new marketplace realities, so must their data center facilities. Much more flexible data center designs will emerge – allowing data center owners to pivot and quickly scale up or down as needed to handle the uncertain future. Resiliency – By bringing in processes, programs, tools, and resources that both minimize exposure to hazards and associated risks and allow rapid response and recovery from unplanned events, data center owners will be in a much stronger position to control their destinies during times of crisis and uncertainty. Powerful AI-based monitoring tools offer new ways to remotely manage at-risk data center assets. For example, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT automatically collects critical infrastructure sensor values and submits that data to a centralized data lake in the cloud.

Latest innovations from Schneider Electric address the vision of Data Center of the Future, empowering the industry to meet sustainability goals while increasing resiliency of IT and data center infrastructure, thus enabling all to capture the opportunities in the new normal.

“Schneider Electric has been focused on sustainability for the past 15 years and was recently named the most sustainable corporation in the world. We have embraced the mindset that future innovation will deliver better efficiency across the broader connectivity landscape,” explains Pankaj Sharma, EVP, Secure Power, Schneider Electric. “By making smart intentional choices, our industry can help mitigate how much electricity and emissions result from the rising appetite for digital technologies.”

Most Compact 3-Phase UPS in its Class: Galaxy VL and Redesigned Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Solution

The highly efficient, compact 3-Phase UPS offers up to 99% efficiency in ECOnversion™ mode , yielding a full return on investment within two years[2] (model dependent) for medium and large data centers and commercial and industrial facilities.

With data center floor space at a premium, the compact design of the Galaxy VL is half the size of the industry average[3] at 0.8 m2. Its modular and scalable architecture enables data center professionals to scale power incrementally, from 200 kW to 500 kW with 50 kW power modules, providing room to grow as their business demands.

With the pioneering feature Live Swap, the process of adding or replacing power modules is made touch-safe, even while the UPS is online and fully operational. This offers enhanced business continuity and removes the need for unscheduled downtime. Additionally, Live Swap’s touch safe design offers increased protection for employees who no longer have to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of power modules.

The redesigned Galaxy Lithium-ion battery provides a sustainable, high-density and innovative energy storage solution for data centers, industrial processes, and critical infrastructure. The exclusive cabinets are compatible across the full Galaxy V Series.

A Green PremiumTM offer, the battery solution meets the international energy storage system standard UL9540A, reducing battery footprint and weight by up to 70%[4] while allowing more effective use of space. The new cabinets enable two to three times faster recharge than VRLA solutions as well as faster installation and enhanced system availability with patented redundant self-powered internal power supplies.

EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U with Intelligent Cooling Technology

Featuring intelligent cooling technology for enhanced protection and energy efficiency, the new 43U C-Series is the only solution on the market that automatically switches between three cooling modes depending on the real-time needs of the system.

Helping customers deploy IT simply, securely, and reliably in any edge computing or commercial environment, the new solution is Schneider Electric’s largest, fully equipped model. It eliminates the need for a purpose-built IT room, saving up to 48% on CapEx in 20% less time. In addition, users can save up to 40% in field engineering costs and reduce maintenance costs by 7%.

The new 43U C-Series offers a complete edge management solution that can be remotely monitored with EcoStruxure IT Software and Digital Services. Schneider Electric’s portfolio of software and digital services provides the power and flexibility for customers to seamlessly manage critical infrastructure devices on their own, with a partner, or with the assistance of Schneider Electric’s expert service engineers.

Latest Software Enhancement of EcoStruxure IT

Increasing demands on digital consumption, create a more complex hybrid environment containing enterprise, cloud and edge data centers. To address the unique management challenges of a hybrid IT environment, Schneider Electric has announced updates to its EcoStruxure IT software for enhanced efficiency and resiliency, including:

Increased remote management capabilities: New granular remote device configuration features enable users to change configurations on one or more devices – including the new Galaxy VL – from one centralized platform with EcoStruxure IT Expert. This update, combined with previously released software insights on device security health, enables the user to identify faulty devices or configurations and address them in a matter of clicks, keeping their hybrid IT environment secure.

New granular remote device configuration features enable users to change configurations on one or more devices – including the new Galaxy VL – from one centralized platform with EcoStruxure IT Expert. This update, combined with previously released software insights on device security health, enables the user to identify faulty devices or configurations and address them in a matter of clicks, keeping their hybrid IT environment secure. Enhanced environmental monitoring: Environmental monitoring systems ensure users to monitor data center and IT deployments from anywhere, anytime. Users can push mass configurations remotely for NetBotz cameras750 and 755 quickly and efficiently increasing security across the critical infrastructure.

Environmental monitoring systems ensure users to monitor data center and IT deployments from anywhere, anytime. Users can push mass configurations remotely for NetBotz cameras750 and 755 quickly and efficiently increasing security across the critical infrastructure. Enhanced remote capacity for modeling and planning: With EcoStruxure IT Advisor’s new capabilities, users can remotely compare an unlimited number of racks and easily identify available capacity, view what assets are deployed and their dependencies.

[1] Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard, Greenhouse Gas Protocol

[2] Based on a market electricity price: €0.11/kWh (Approximately HK$1.01/ kWh). The annual electricity savings are done in comparison with a 94% efficiency standard UPS.

[3] SE calculation based on available market product information. See Galaxy VL brochure for details.

[4] When compared to traditional lead-acid (VRLA) batteries.

Appendix – Product Information of Galaxy VL 3-Phase UPS and EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U Galaxy VL 3-Phase UPS The newest addition to the Galaxy family is a Green Premium product that delivers top performance, supports sustainability objectives, and fills a previous gap in the market for the midrange power segment. Key Benefits: Maximize space to enable future growth: Galaxy VL is the most compact in its class, 50% more compact than the industry average at 0.8 m 2 , freeing up valuable data center real estate and IT space. Additionally, Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Cabinets deliver total space savings of up to 70% compared with VRLA battery solutions.[1]

Galaxy VL is the most compact in its class, 50% more compact than the industry average at 0.8 m , freeing up valuable data center real estate and IT space. Additionally, Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Cabinets deliver total space savings of up to 70% compared with VRLA battery solutions.[1] Save money: Galaxy VL’s modular, scalable platform enables you to pay-as-you-grow, reducing CapEx investment, operating costs, energy consumption, and TCO. Scale power instantly in 50 kW increments from 200 to 500 kW with no extra footprint.

Galaxy VL’s modular, scalable platform enables you to pay-as-you-grow, reducing CapEx investment, operating costs, energy consumption, and TCO. Scale power instantly in 50 kW increments from 200 to 500 kW with no extra footprint. Reach sustainability goals: Up to 99% efficient in ECOnversion mode for a full return on investment within two years in energy savings (approximately 240,663 HKD[2] annual electricity savings).[3] A Schneider Electric Green Premium product, it includes the option for long-lasting Lithium-ion batteries.

Up to 99% efficient in ECOnversion mode for a full return on investment within two years in energy savings (approximately 240,663 HKD[2] annual electricity savings).[3] A Schneider Electric Green Premium product, it includes the option for long-lasting Lithium-ion batteries. Maximize availability : Critical system components built as modules that are Live Swap for fault tolerance and short mean time to repair.

: Critical system components built as modules that are Live Swap for fault tolerance and short mean time to repair. Increased Reliability through EcoStruxure: By connecting Galaxy VL to EcoStruxure—Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform—data center operators can benefit from EcoStruxure IT software and services. These EcoStruxure offerings enable customers to monitor, manage, and model their IT infrastructure and get service support 24/7 anywhere, anytime. Related resources: Galaxy VL on SE.com

Whitepaper on Live Swap capability, Mitigating Electrical Risk While Swapping Energized Equipment EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U The new 43U C-Series offers a complete edge management solution that can be remotely monitored with EcoStruxure IT Software and Digital Services. Schneider Electric’s portfolio of software and digital services provides the power and flexibility for customers to seamlessly manage critical infrastructure devices on their own, with a partner, or to leverage Schneider Electric’s expert service engineers to manage it on their behalf. Key Benefits: Energy Efficient Cooling Technology: Switches automatically between three cooling modes – active, eco, and emergency – based on real-time needs of the system for enhanced energy efficiency and added protection against static buildup and overheating.

Switches automatically between three cooling modes – active, eco, and emergency – based on real-time needs of the system for enhanced energy efficiency and added protection against static buildup and overheating. More space: Offers the greatest capacity within our Commercial (C-Series) EcoStruxure Micro Data Center line – up to 36U useable space.

Offers the greatest capacity within our Commercial (C-Series) EcoStruxure Micro Data Center line – up to 36U useable space. Suitable for indoor, commercial environments: Withstands the challenges of dust, power fluctuations, moderate temperature changes, and unsecure locations that are not purpose-built for sensitive IT equipment. Related resources: EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series for Commercial Environments

White Paper 223: Cost Benefit Analysis of Edge Micro Data Center Deployments [1] SE calculation based on available market product information. See Galaxy VL brochure for details. [2] Exchange rate as of 14 Jul 2021: 1 EUR = 9.16 HKD [3] Based on a market electricity price: €0.11/kWh (Approximately HK$1.01/ kWh). The annual electricity savings are done in comparison with a 94% efficiency standard UPS.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers.

EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management. From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise’s digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.



About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com/hk

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #LifeIsOn #IoT #datacenter