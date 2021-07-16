Laos Confirms 95 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 95 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 3,187.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily briefing by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, highlighting the situation around the world before providing details on conditions in Laos.

He said that in the past 24 hours, Laos had tested 1,697 people, with 95 new cases of Coivd-19 confirmed.

Of the new cases, two imported cases were recorded in Khammouane Province, with 22 imported cases in Savannakhet.

Champasack recorded 70 imported cases of Covid-19 and one case of community spread.

Laos recorded its fourth death from Covid-19 yesterday after a 67-year-old man with underlying conditions died at Mittaphab Hospital.

The country now has 1,008 active cases of Covid-19, with 6,150 people in quarantine at 48 quarantine centers around the country.