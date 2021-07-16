Vientiane Police Make Arrests in Two-Ton Amphetamines Haul

Police in Vientiane Capital have arrested a man for drug trafficking, seizing approximately two tons of amphetamines.

The man, identified as Mr. Neng Xong, a truck driver with registration number 0614, was arrested while attempting to flee the police, according to Lao Security News.

Over 16 million amphetamine tablets, weighing 1,953 kilograms, were discovered hidden under sacks in the back of the truck by police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when police from Xaythany District’s Saphangmeuk Division were patrolling 450 Years Road and spotted a suspicious vehicle.

The truck, carrying a cargo of blue sacks, was driving from Xoknoy Village, Saysettha District, and displayed unusual behavior when police drove near.

Police pursued the vehicle but the truck refused to stop, fleeing the scene while a white Toyota Fortuner attempted to obstruct the patrol car, leaving authorities unable to catch up to the truck.

Police gave chase, following the truck until they arrived at the Nakhae Village Market in Xaythany District, when the vehicle slowed and two men jumped from the cabin, while the Toyota Fortuner drove close by.

One of the men was captured after jumping from the truck.

Fortunately, bystanders were not injured or killed as the truck was left to skid ahead about 50 meters before coming to a stop.